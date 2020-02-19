🔥Léon Spilliaert review: Artist's haunted life realised in atmospheric and deeply sensitive work🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Poor Léon Spilliaert. Born in Ostend in Belgium in 1881, he was a prodigious child artistically but also a sickly one. From his teenage years, he suffered debilitating stomach ulcers that almost led to his death in his twenties (he eventually died in 1946).

His illness meant he could not stay long at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bruges in 1899, so he was essentially self-taught. The pain prompted an insomnia that defined his existence; he would take long walks in Ostend at night while everyone else in the city slept. His was a haunted life.

So, too, was his art. And Spilliaert couldn’t have lived in an age better suited to his inevitably morose sensibility: he emerged into an artistic and literary milieu dominated by poetic angst and isolation, collaborating with symbolist poets. Mostly realised in ink on paper, his work is deeply sensitive, lyrical, pregnant with atmospheric gloom.

At moments, the relentless foreboding becomes almost comical, like in the study of an attic interior called Misery. Even when the titles perk up, as in Girls On A Beach, we find two protagonists engaged in forlorn paddling against desolate dunes. When he takes a studio above a bustling port, the most populated the works get are the images of fishermen’s wives longingly waiting for their husbands to return from sea.

But there is much to absorb us. The show focuses on his best work, largely avoiding his inferior stuff after 1914. Spilliaert is at his best when he’s able to capture the extremities of his experience. In self-portraits made late at night in 1908, his spectral presence evokes the hallucinatory effects of sleeplessness. In cityscapes, inspired by those lonely nocturnal ambles, reflections of streetlamps loom up, endlessly extended and the darkness seems phantasmagorically present.

February 23 to May 25, Royal Academy, (royalacademy.org.uk)

