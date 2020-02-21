🔥Leon Maxwell: Seven people charged with murder after shooting of 38-year-old outside Queensbury Tube station🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Seven people have been charged with murder after a man was shot dead near a Tube station.

Leon Maxwell, 38, died after he was gunned down near Queensbury station in north-west London on May 1 last year.

Police were called to the scene in Cumberland Road at about 9pm following reports of a shooting.

Mr Maxwell, from Watford, Hertfordshire, died at the scene almost an hour later.

A 26-year-old man also attended a north London hospital on the same night with a gunshot injury.

He has since recovered and has left hospital

Irwin Constable, 19, Abdi Karama, 18, Saharded Hassan, 27, Rajae Heslop, 20, Armani Ogilvie, 18, Kaleel Nyeila, 18 , and a 17-year-old who can not be named for legal reasons have been charged with the murder of Leon Maxwell and the attempted murder of the 26-year-old.

Constable, of Whippendell Road, Watford; Karama, of Peterborough Road, Leyton; Hassan of Courtfield Avenue, Harrow; Heslop, of North Circular Road, NW2; Ogilvie of Leaner Drive, Harrow; and Nyeila of Orchard Gate, Greenford are each charged with murder and attempted murder.