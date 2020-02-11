🔥Leon Edwards warns Tyron Woodley was forced into UFC London fight and will have 'nowhere to go' when he loses🔥

Leon Edwards firmly believes Tyron Woodley was forced into their UFC London showdown in March, insisting the former welterweight champion will have ‘nowhere to go’ after he is done with him.

Edwards and Woodley headline the card at the O2 Arena on 21 March with the Birmingham fighter in line for a world title shot if he extends his winning run to nine back in the capital.

2020 could be a huge year for him. Having signed a new multi-fight contract with UFC, Edwards revealed in January his new deal includes a clause that guarantees him a shot at the 170lbs title if he beats Woodley.

Kamaru Usman currently holds the welterweight belt – and is also the last man to beat Edwards in the octagon.

There is also the tantalising prospect of a very personal showdown with Jorge Masvidal – with the two involved in a wild brawl backstage at UFC London last year.

Before all that however he must find a way past former champion Woodley – who will be fighting for the first time since losing the welterweight title to Usman last March.

Edwards beat Gunnar Nelson in London last March Photo: PA

The 37-year-old needed some convincing to take the fight, initially insisting the only reason he would travel to London is if he was ‘on vacation’.

And Edwards insists his opponent has now been backed into a corner he cannot escape from.

“I believe he was forced into it, I think he knows the risk of the fight,” Edwards told Standard Sport. “He knows after I beat him he will have nowhere to go.

“He was campaigning for a world title fight rematch but I think he was basically told, ‘you have no choice, fight Leon in London. Or you get moved down the rankings.’ I feel he was forced into it and now he is f****d.

“I’m prepared for the best Woodley there has ever been. We’ve seen him in his prime, on his way up. And that’s what I’m preparing for. I don’t care what he brings to the cage, I’ll be the better man that night.”

Edwards, ranked fourth in the division, has had to be patient with the UFC. The Jamaican-born fighter has won eight straight fights since falling to Usman back in 2015 with his last three wins coming against significant opposition in Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson and Rafael dos Anjos.

While Edwards’ contract states there is a title fight in the bank, his bitter rival Masvidal may be first in line for a welterweight title shot, with his feud with Usman swiftly gathering pace ahead of a potential meeting in the summer.

Edwards sees Usman vs Masvidal later this year as ‘the worst case scenario’ as far as his own title hopes are concerned, having been promised a meeting against the champion if he beats Woodley. But the 29-year-old isn’t too worried.

Edwards is looking for another win against a huge UFC name Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“You never know with the UFC, right? They might say one thing and the next day they might change their mind. The worst case scenario is they give Masvidal the title shot before me, in May or June, then I fight for it at the end of the year, which is fine by me, I don’t mind that.

“Either way, I fight for the title this year, so it doesn’t really matter what they say or do. After beating Woodley, I wouldn’t take a fight anyway, unless it’s the world title fight. All the cards will be in my hands.”

Victory against Woodley, one of the greatest welterweights of all-time, would further cement Edwards’ status as one of the most dangerous fighters in the welterweight ranks and he insistsit would leave the American’s future in some doubt.

Edwards warns Woodley he will force him further away from a title shot Photo: Getty Images

And if his days at the top of MMA are numbered, Edwards does not believe a promising career in music awaits his opponent.

Woodley has kept himself busy since losing his belt last March, also focusing on his rap career that saw the release of his single Money and The Love last summer.

Last December, Edwards joked his opponent now has something to fall back on when he beats him in London, prompting a furious response from the former champion

Not shy to troll his opponent further, Edwards revealed Woodley has even taken the step to block him on Instagram.

“He hates it. You start talking about his music, it gets to him and he ends up talking about it more than fighting. He’s a crap rapper anyway, no one’s likes his music! But it’s funny, he even blocked me on Instagram. But I’m just having a laugh with it.”