🔥Lennox Nigel Alcendor death: Police arrest two men in Cricklewood murder probe🔥

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in north west London.

Lennox Nigel Alcendor, 42, from Harlesden, was found injured in Anson Road, Cricklewood on Friday, February 21.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and remain in custody.

Forensics at the scene of an incident in Cricklewood (David Nathan)

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and though two arrests have now been made, I remain keen on hearing from anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place on a residential street.

“I am sure that there are people who have not yet spoken to us but may have important information about what unfolded.

“Every call is treated in strictest confidence and your information could help hugely. Please don’t hesitate to make the call.”

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was either walking or driving in the area of Cricklewood Broadway or Anson Road at the time of the incident and may have seen, or have dash cam footage of a fight or altercation taking place.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Cad 1397/21Feb or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.