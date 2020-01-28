🔥Lena Dunham is obsessed with ‘rad chick’ Holly Willoughby: ‘It’s like the greatest hug from television’🔥

All-American girl Lena Dunham lived in Wales last year while filming her new series Industry.

And while in the valleys, she fell in love with a British institution. Not crumpets, not pie and mash, but Holly Willoughby on morning television.

The Girls actress has professed her love for This Morning and Holly, calling her a ‘rad chick’.

Apparently Lena, 33, has been getting her mid-morning fix of celebrity gossip and lifestyle news from ITV, as she told Cosmopolitan UK: ‘I turn on This Morning and I just love watching her. It’s like the greatest hug from the television.

‘I like that she’s funny, she’s real, and she’ll tear up if something makes her emotional, she’ll laugh really hard, and she’ll talk about getting drunk. She’s just a rad chick.’

A glowing endorsement.

We wonder if Lena has discovered the wonders of Dancing On Ice yet – considering it features not only Holly hosting alongside Phillip Schofield, but her other ITV obsession, Maura Higgins.

Last summer, Lena became obsessed with the Irish reality star when she appeared on Love Island, tweeting: ‘For you folks in the UK who are binging on @LoveIsland like me, like Maura, I want a partner who can match me, not a coward who thinks I’m OTT, cringey and an attention seeker! Team Maura!’

The writer elaborated on her love for the queen of fanny flutters in an article for the Guardian, writing: ‘Maura. What can I say about Maura. She’s fun. She’s feisty. She’s so Irish that the word “mouth” becomes a clipped battle cry: “Mout! He kissed me right on da mout!” But as fun as Maura is when she’s fun, she can also be duplicitous and rageful.

‘She went from telling Amy, “He tusn’t love ya! He tusn’t!” to noticing Curtis’ “manliness” with the cheeky grin of a child who has peeked under the Christmas wrapping.

‘We’ve all had that friend, the one who is so all-encompassing when their lovelight is on you that you can’t help but feel you’ve been divinely selected.’

And although Dunham is taking a hiatus from dating, she would totally consider making her way into the villa.

She told Cosmo: ‘If someone came up to me and they were sweet and asked me to dinner at a pub, or whatever you people do in England, I’d be like, “Yeah, totally”.

‘Or if they brought Celebrity Love Island back, I would be so tempted.’

We’re gonna need this series revived ASAP.

Lena’s full interview is available in the new issue of Cosmppolitan UK, out 30 January.





