🔥Leighton Meester pregnant: Gossip Girl star and husband Adam Brody 'expecting their second child'🔥

Actors Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are reportedly expecting their second child.

The Daily Mail has published paparazzi images of the couple in which Meester “appears to show a pregnant bump” while walking in Los Angeles.

The images show the couple walking with their child Arlo Day Brody, who was born in 2015.

Gossip Girl’s Meester, 33, and The OC star Brody, 40, met on the set of the 2011 rom-com The Oranges, and tied the knot in 2014.

Standard Online have contacted Meester and Brody’s representatives for comment.

The couple keep a low profile when it comes to their family life, but Brody opened up in an interview with GQ last year, saying Meester is “inherently more private” than him.

“I don’t seek publicity but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me,” he said. “We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way.”

Brody said becoming a father was “the best in every way.”

“I mean this cliché—pride and joy. It’s very apt,” he said. “[Arlo’s] the thing I’m most proud of and gives me the most joy. She’s just so dang awesome.

“It just gives you a new perspective in the best way—something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself. Also that’s 100% true and even in another way.

“She has even become my security blanket for the outside world in terms of ‘I don’t need your approval I have my daughter, fyou’.”

Brody recently starred in 2019’s horror-comedy Ready or Not, while Meester currently stars in the US sitcom Single Parents.