🔥Leicester vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, latest score and goals🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League live commentary stream for Leicester City vs Manchester City.

It’s third vs second at the King Power Stadium this evening as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes attempt to move within one point of their top-four rivals and defy a midfielder shortage to end a three-match winless run.

Manchester City, meanwhile, responded to their loss at Tottenham and the bombshell of their subsequent Champions League ban by easing past struggling West Ham in a rearranged fixture in midweek.

Pep Guardiola’s side will no doubt be eager to prove once again this evening that such a saga will not knock them off their stride.

With kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT, follow all the action and goals live with Standard Sport…

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE Premier League coverage of Leicester vs Manchester City at the King Power Stadium!

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Team news

Raheem Sterling is on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury.

Leroy Sane is also nearing a return from knee ligament damage, while David Silva survived a late scare after limping out of City’s 2-0 win against West Ham in midweek.

Wilfred Ndidi will not be ready for the game. The Leicester midfielder is struggling with a knee problem – the same one which required surgery in early January – while fellow midfielder Hamza Choudhury is suspended.

Recent loan signing Ryan Bennett and Matty James will both come into the reckoning, but Nampalys Mendy (knee) is still out.

Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man City

The champions are favourites with the bookies and the form of both teams suggest why. Leicester City have won just twice since the turn of the year – against Newcastle and West Ham – while City’s Champions League ban doesn’t appear to have affected them too much.

