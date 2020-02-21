🔥Leicester vs Man City preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

It’s third hosting second in the Premier League as Manchester City travel to Leicester City.

Given the placing of the two teams in the table, it is somewhat of a dead rubber considering Liverpool’s huge title lead and Chelsea’s faltering form in fourth.

Despite the uncertain future in the Champions League, City has all but secure second spot with a win opening up a seven-point lead over the Foxes.

Date: 22, February 20, 2020

Venue: King Power Stadium

Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT

Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man City

The champions are favourites with the bookies and the form of both teams suggest why. Leicester City have won just twice since the turn of the year – against Newcastle and West Ham – while City’s Champions League ban doesn’t appear to have affected them too much.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Leicester wins: 30

Draws: 29

Man City wins: 60

Man City have won seven of their last eight games against Leicester.

Betting Odds

Leicester to win: 7/2

Man City to win: 4/6

Draw: 16/5

Team news

Raheem Sterling is on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury.

Leroy Sane is also nearing a return from knee ligament damage, while David Silva survived a late scare after limping out of City’s 2-0 win against West Ham in midweek.

Wilfred Ndidi will not be ready for the game. The Leicester midfielder is struggling with a knee problem – the same one which required surgery in early January – while fellow midfielder Hamza Choudhury is suspended.

Recent loan signing Ryan Bennett and Matty James will both come into the reckoning, but Nampalys Mendy (knee) is still out.

