🔥Leicester vs Chelsea live stream: Watch FA Cup quarter-final FIFA 20 clash🔥

In an alternative universe where the coronavirus pandemic had not forced the world of sport – and much of the world more generally – into effective shutdown, this would have been FA Cup quarter-final weekend.

Fans of eight teams would have been heading down to stadiums across the country knowing their side was one good performance and 90 minutes away from a Wembley semi-final

There’s nothing quite like the real thing, of course, but in order to help plug the huge gap left by the lack of any kind of football in England, the FA Cup’s Twitter account announced earlier this week that it would be simulating all four games on FIFA 20.

First up is the Saturday lunchtime kick-off (never bet on it) as Leicester host Chelsea at a virtual King Power Stadium, and the good news for football-starved Foxes or Blues fans is that the whole thing will be available to stream LIVE for free.

Scroll down to watch the match…

Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE – 12: 30pm GMT KO

Stream will appear here.

Later this weekend, the other three FA Cup quarter-finals will also be played out in virtual fashion…

Newcastle vs Man CIty (Saturday, March 21, 2020 – 7pm KO)

Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal (Sunday, March 22, 2020 – 1: 30pm KO)

Norwich vs Man Utd (Sunday, March 22, 2020 – 4: 30pm KO)