🔥LEGO teases Super Mario set since it teams up with Nintendo for exciting new collaboration🔥

Nintendo and LEGO are teaming around create a new group of toys in line with the Super Mario franchise.

The announcement was revealed by Nintendo today – which also is actually Mario Day – giving us an exceptionally limited look at what they have got planned.

Precisely what could it be exactly? From the video it appears like a sizeable LEGO Mario with screens included in his eyes, mouth and chest – probably it’s section of a fresh LEGO playset.

While this may be the case, it wouldn’t be beyond your realm of possibility that may be the teaser for a new LEGO-style Mario game, or simply it’s a combination of both

Previously LEGO has collaborated with myriad companies to create LEGO Star Wars, Harry and batman Potter, to name several.

Needless to say, there have been some excellent reactions to the news headlines on social media marketing.

‘The prophecy has been fulfilled’, said one Twitter user

It’s very good news to numerous people

Appropriately named Doug Bowser – the existing president of Nintendo of America – was very happy to announce the news headlines

An ideal sentiment

Just the other day, Nintendo announced a particular collaboration with Levi’s too, which sees iconic Mario designs on Levi’s jeans, jackets and hoodies.

If you are hungry for more Mario news on Mario Day, then have a look at Super Bernie World that is a hilarious Mario spoof.

Released today free of charge on Steam, Gamedevs for Bernie made this title utilizing the typical Mario template to generate the platformer where you play as Bernie Sanders and undertake evil Republicans

Whatever this actually is, we’ve only been given a frustratingly small look at what’s ahead from LEGO and Nintendo.

Hopefully, we won’t need to wait a lot longer to find out more.