🔥Lego people creator Jens Nygaard Knudsen dies aged 78🔥

The man who invented the much-loved Lego Minifigures has died aged 78.

Jens Nygaard Knudsen had been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and was being cared for in a hospice when he died on Saturday.

Nygaard Knudsen was a designer at the Danish toy brick maker from 1968 to 2000.

He worked on developing the now iconic Minifigure with movable arms and legs in the 1970s, before it was first released in 1978.

Tributes have been paid to Jens Nygaard Knudsen who has died aged 78 (LEGO)

According to Lego, it was decided when the figure was created that – besides having a yellow face with a neutral happy expression – it would have no gender or race as these would be “determined by the child’s imagination and play”.

A colleague of the former designer, fellow designer Niels Milan Pederson said: “His imagination was so fantastic. If we had a brainstorm it was more like a brain hurricane, because he had so many ideas.”

LEGO paid tribute to the creator, writing: “We’re very sad to hear that Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the creator of the LEGO Minifigure, has passed away. Thank you Jens, for your ideas, imagination, and inspiring generations of builders.”

In a statement, Lego Group’s chief marketing officer Julia Goldin added: “He was a true visionary whose ideas brought joy and inspiration to millions of builders around the world and we thank him for helping to create some of our most loved play themes.”

She said that Knudsen “made an impact few can match.”

Matthew Ashton, vice president of design at Lego, also expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling the toy creator “an amazing man.”

“While I never met Jens, what he created played such a huge part of my childhood as well as for many other millions of kids around the world,” the tweet continued. “Without him, I would have never been inspired to do the things I do today, without him I wouldn’t even have my job today! What an amazing man, and what an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

Following his death at the Anker Fjord Hospice outside the small town of Hvide Sande on the Danish west coast, his widow said: “He was a man of ideas. The figure was created so that there would be life in the houses. At the time Lego’s houses were empty, but then he drew this man.”

Nygaard Knudsen also developed some of the Lego’s classic sets, including Space and Pirates and had a hand in designing early versions of Legoland.

Lego was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Christiansen and began manufacturing the Lego bricks in 1940s.

It was launched in its modern form in 1958 and by 2018 the group employed over 17,000 people.

The company’s name is an abbreviation of two Danish words “leg godt” which means to “play well”.