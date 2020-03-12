Nintendo and LEGO are teaming up to make an entirely new set of toys based on the Super Mario franchise.

First teased by Nintendo on Tuesday, March 10, (otherwise known as Mario Day), the new collaboration has been revealed today.

The new LEGO set is part brick-building, part interactive game where players will build iconic levels from the franchise and physically move a comically large Mario through it while beating enemies.

The LEGO Mario figurine comes with in-built screens and a speaker. Mario’s expression will change according to how players progress through the levels, complete with his trademark lines “wahoo!” and “here we go!”.

Build the levels yourself and move Mario across the map (LEGO/Nintendo)

Mario will collect coins in these real-life game levels created with LEGO bricks, all the while stomping on Goombas, Shy Guys and Koopas, perfect for all ages to engage with and experience the playful world of Super Mario.

The collaboration was released with an extremely fun video demonstrating how the interactive side will work.

LEGO’s chief marketing officer Julia Goldin said in a statement: “With this experience we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way. By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids.”

The video also gave us a glimpse of Yoshi, iconic Piranha Plants and Bowser Junior all being part of the LEGO Super Mario playset.

LEGO Super Mario will launch later this year, and more information will be made available in the future.