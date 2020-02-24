🔥Legendary Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi announces Wembley Arena show: How to get tickets🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Legendary composer Joe Hisaishi has announced a special live orchestral show in London, celebrating 35 years of Studio Ghibli in the UK for the first time.

Hisaishi scored the music for classic animations like Spirited Away, Ponyo and My Neighbour Totoro, and his talents will be showcased with a date at the SSE Arena in Wembley on September 19.

Tickets for the show goes on sale at 10am on February 28, and can be bought here.

The show will feature montage footage from the films, celebrating the work of both Hisaishi and director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

The composer’s music will be performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Crouch End Festival Chorus. As well as writing scores for nine films, the prolific Hisaishi has released nearly 40 albums across his career.

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 in Tokyo and went on to produce some of the most revered animated films ever made. A selection of them were made available on Netflix earlier this year.

The top five Studio Ghibli films