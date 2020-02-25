🔥Legendary Soho pub the Coach and Horses to host final Wednesday sing-along this week🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Legendary Soho boozer the Coach and Horses is to host its final Wednesday sing-along this week.

The Coach has hosted the weekly event for years, and the pub is one of the last places in London to regularly enjoy a good old knees-up by the piano.

Singer John Orchard, long standing entertainer at the pub, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “The last Wednesday sing-along, for the foreseeable future, is this week on February 26 from 9.00pm until 11.00pm.”

Regulars will be relieved to know that the Coach’s Saturday sing-alongs will still continue at their usual time of 7.30pm.

The pub – which the Standard included in its recent guide to the capital’s 50 Best Pubs – is well known for its communal sing-alongs, where Londoners come together to belt out old favourites in the Greek Street haunt.

It’s been an interesting time for the Coach and Horses of late. The pub was taken over by Fuller’s in 2019, despite concerted efforts to keep the pub under independent management, including a petition signed by thousands and the release of a naked calendar.

The Coach became one of the city’s most famous pubs under the stewardship of “London’s rudest landlord” Norman Balon, and counted the likes of Peter O’Toole, Dylan Thomas and Lucian Freud as regulars.

London’s 50 best pubs