Michel Roux, the French chef and restaurateur, has died aged 79.

The chef, whose influence on British cooking and eating is almost unparalleled, was surrounded by family as he succumbed to a long-standing lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Roux is widely regarded as one of the finest chefs to ever cook in this country, best known for opening Le Gavroche in Sloane Square in 1967. The restaurant, which has since moved to Mayfair, remains popular and is looked after by Roux’s nephew, Michel Roux Jr. Roux’s influence on English cooking was immediate, and Le Gavroche became the first restaurant in the UK to win a Michelin star, in 1974. Come 1982, it was the first British restaurant to claim three. Roux was also behind Bray’s Waterside Inn, which also achieved three stars in 1985 and has retained them ever since.

A statement from the family reads: “It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during his illness. While many of you will share our great sense of loss, we request privacy for the family at this difficult time.

“We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we’re so proud of all he’s achieved. A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake. For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm. But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds. Michel’s star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow”.

