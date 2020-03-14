Football clubs in LaLiga may find themselves with little to do over the next month after the coronavirus pandemic forced major leagues to suspend fixtures temporarily.

But Leganes have found an amusing way to help them and their fans pass the time.

The Spanish side, who are currently second-bottom in the table and in danger of being relegated with a three-point gap to Celta Vigo in 17th, have found a way to keeping spirits up.

The club were scheduled to play against Real Valladolid on Saturday, March 14 which could be crucial in deciding their future in the league.

But with LaLiga announcing a suspension of the entire league with immediate effect, Leganes were also forced to call a halt to training sessions after their general director tested positive for Covid-19.

The club’s social media staff found themseves at a loose end and so they decided to imagine as if the game was going ahead as planned by live-tweeting the ‘events’.

According to the live text commentary via their Twitter account, Leganes had a tough time against Valladolid and even included some controversial VAR decisions.

But rather unsurprisingly Javier Aguirre’s men took home all three (virtual) points with a hard-fought 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Oscar Arnaiz and Guido Carillo.

Back in the UK, Leyton Orient’s approach to seeing their fixtures cancelled was to fire up Football Manager and ask fans to guide them through a fixture this afternoon.

So, the message appears to be… keep calm and carry on tweeting about football.