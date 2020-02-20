Lefthanders Cecil, Kim slated to pitch in first Cards’ exhibition on Saturday

JUPITER, Fla.—Lefthanders Brett Cecil and Kwang-Hyun Kim, neither of whom pitched in a regular-season game in the United States last season, are slated to make their 2020 Grapefruit League debuts on Saturday here, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt Thursday morning, when the Cardinals play the New York Mets in the first exhibition of the spring.Shildt said that 16-game winner Dakota Hudson would follow staff ace Jack Flaherty, who will start the game before a group of lefthanders enters the game for the Cardinals.Cecil, on the final year of a $30.5 million, four-year contract which has netted little for the Cardinals, missed all of the 2019 season as he dealt with carpal tunnel syndrome and a resultant surgery.Korean-born Kim, who might start or relieve for the Cardinals, received a two-year, $8 million contract in the off-season and is scheduled for two innings in his maiden voyage.Veteran Adam Wainwright, who threw a bullpen session on Thursday, will start Sunday at Port St. Lucie, Fla., against the Mets. Wainwright had been injured marginally in a minor traffic accident a few days ago and some of his activities had been limited but Shildt said Wainwright’s session Thursday was “wonderful.”

