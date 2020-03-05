🔥Left-wing Democrats urge Elizabeth Warren to form alliance with Bernie Sanders🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Elizabeth Warren was today reported to be considering quitting the race for the Democratic presidential nomination as her supporters push for a Left-wing alliance with Bernie Sanders.

Senior advisers from the Sanders and Warren camps are discussing ways to push a “common liberal agenda”, according to the Washington Post, after centrist candidate Joe Biden became the frontrunner in the race.

Ms Warren failed to come higher than third in any of nomination votes by Democrats in 14 states on “Super Tuesday” this week.

She and Mr Sanders reportedly spoke on the phone last night, just hours after Michael Bloomberg quit the contest and joined other ex-contenders including Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in endorsing former vice president Mr Biden.

Sanders supporters claim Ms Warren is hurting the Vermont senator’s hopes by splitting the party’s liberal vote. In an email obtained by the Post, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau conceded to staff that “we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results”.

“We are going to announce shortly that Elizabeth is talking to the team to assess the path forward,” he added. “This decision is in her hands, and it’s important that she has the time and space to consider what comes next.”

Mr Sanders said: “She has run a strong campaign. She will make her own decision in her own time.”

It is unclear whether Ms Warren would back Mr Sanders. They were portrayed as friends early in the campaign but she did not endorse him in the 2016 nomination race and the pair fell out in January after she claimed that he told her in a 2018 meeting that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency.

Mr Sanders won four states on Tuesday. The votes translate into delegates who decide the eventual nominee. Mr Biden has so far won 566 delegates, Mr Sanders 501 and Ms Warren 61. The winning post is 1,991 delegates: a majority of the 3,979 pledged delegates available.