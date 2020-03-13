Left Bank Books, a popular bookstore in the Central West End, is photographed on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in St. Louis. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Left Bank Books is postponing all author visits for March and hopes to set up virtual events with some authors. It plans to resume scheduled events on April 6 with Laurell K. Hamilton and April 7 with Sarah Kendzior. The store has also announced it will provide free shipping for book orders: The orders can be placed online or by phone (314-367-6731).Events at the Central West End store to be postponed or canceled: Malaika B. Horne for Monday, March 16 (she will still personalize copies of her books with free shipping)TaraShea Nesbit for Thursday, March 19 (possible virtual event)Rob Larson for Tuesday, March 24Craig Fehrman for Thursday, March 26 (possible virtual event)Michael Signer for Thursday, March 26 (postponed with future date TBA)Sidney Thompson for Monday, March 30 (possible virtual event)The store was expected to sell books at several off-site events, including River Styx, 100 Boots Poetry Series and at the St. Louis County Library. Those events have been canceled along with all other events at the library.

