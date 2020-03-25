🔥Leeds United failed in audacious moves for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani, says club owner🔥

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that he made audacious efforts to sign both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani in January.

Leeds were in the market for a striker during the window after Eddie Nketiah was recalled from his loan spell by Arsenal.

That left Marcelo Bielsa with Patrick Bamford as his sole option at centre forward as the club went through a torrid run of form that threatened to derail their promotion bid.

Cavani was considering a move away from PSG after slipping down the pecking order following the arrival of Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan last summer and was linked with moves to Tottenham and Chelsea.

“The (PSG) president had given me the availability to verify the interest with the player’s brother,” Radrizzani told Sky Sport Italia. “However, the negotiation never flew.”

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, was a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy, and had offers from several clubs before eventually decising to return to AC Milan.

“I spoke more concretely with Zlatan,” Radrizzani added. “He could give us a decisive push but he decided to go to Milan. He was very honest and transparent with me.”