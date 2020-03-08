🔥Leeds close training base to women's and academy teams due to coronavirus threat as men stay🔥

Leeds United have temporarily closed their Thorp Arch training base to their women’s sides and some academy sides amid coronavirus concerns, but the men’s sides will remain.

Those whose access has now been prohibited will instead be provided with new facilities to train.

The men’s first team, along with the Under-23s and Under-18s, will remain training at the complex. With Leeds sitting top of the Championship with nine games remaining, the club insist they had little choice.

In a club statement, Leeds said: “Following the increased threat posed by COVID-19, we have taken the decision to temporarily move our women’s side, as well as our academy teams, to new facilities to train at with immediate effect.

“We believe the fact that the facility is shared with our first team leaves us with little choice but to take this action, to protect Marcelo Bielsa’s squad from any risk of coming into contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

All sporting events in Italy will be played behind closed doors until April 3 (via Getty Images)

“The Under-23 and Under-18 sides will continue to use Thorp Arch for the time being, but any further risk may result in those teams also staying away. All non-essential visitors will be prohibited.”

The spread of the coronavirus is steadily increasing, with a number of sports already significantly impacted.

All football matches in Serie A will be played behind closed doors until April 3, while various events across rugby, tennis and Formula 1 have also been affected.