🔥Lee Westwood interview: I have no worries about my golf… but I'm playing catch-up on the Peloton🔥

Lee Westwood does not see age as a barrier to any further success on the golf course. The bike, however, is another matter entirely for the 46-year-old.

Part of a collective with Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas among others, he is now getting his competitive fix through racing from home via Peloton bikes. His last foray was the first time he felt like throwing up since running cross-country at school as an 11-year-old.

“It’s not easy giving these lads nearly 20 years,” he said. “But I’m edging towards them and putting in some pretty good figures. But there’s no real secret, it’s just down to hard work and it’s great competition.

“Rors (McIlroy) is good and we’re on a WhatsApp group together. Bubba is good, too, but Andrew Flintoff is the most impressive. He’s a beast, a machine.”

For now, this is the sole competitive outlet for Westwood, who would ordinarily have been in the World Matchplay line-up last week and in action in San Antonio before teeing off at The Masters for the first time in three years next week.

With July’s Open at Royal St George’s also looking likely to follow suit with a postponement or cancellation, Westwood is relatively sanguine.

“It’s frustrating for everybody, but there are bigger things at play,” he said. “It’s a blow to us as golfers, but the biggest blow would be if this virus did the worst-case scenario and hundreds of thousands of people die. This is way beyond golf and we all have to work together to somehow stamp it out.”

As a sports fan, Westwood concedes the lack of action has left a void for fans as much as the players. An avid sports watcher, now when he turns on the TV, he instead finds himself glued to cookery shows.

“Only when sport is not happening do you realise how much of a buzz it is to people playing professionally or socially or those watching,” he said.

“It lets people get away from their day-to-day life. To lose The Open would be a blow — it’s one of the four big ones you most want to play in any season — but, when there’s such bigger issues, we have to tell ourselves it’s just another tournament.”

Before the break, Westwood was on something of a roll, including a first tournament win in two years in Abu Dhabi in January.

His climb up the rankings has been a work in progress, thanks to focusing on his swing with Robert Rock, adopting my claw putting grip with Phil Kenyon and honing the mental side of the game with Ben Davis.

“It’s a combination of everything,” he said of his renaissance. “That’s what makes golf so frustrating — it’s the long game, short game, putting, the mental side of it. For me, it’s all started to come together nicely.

“What was particularly pleasing in Abu Dhabi was to be front-running and feel as comfortable as I did. When the season does start up again, hopefully I’ll pick up where I left off, but there’s so many ifs and buts.”

One of the biggest changes has been a mind shift to caring less. He is still as motivated to win but he can leave his frustrations on the golf course more readily, something he was taught years ago but took nearly two decades to master.

“Years ago, I played with Greg Norman and Nick Price,” he recalled. “Both were in the twilight of their careers and both said you should try 100 per cent but not to give a f, not be bothered about the outcome. That attitude can come and go when you’re in contention in the final round and your mind’s flitting, but it’s a good way to think.”

Whatever the approach, it is working, Westwood going from a guaranteed Ryder Cup vice-captain under Padraig Harrington to potentially being in the European line-up for a record 11th time should September’s event go ahead.

“I’ve not really thought about qualifying for the Ryder Cup in 23 years of playing,” he said. “I’d like to be playing there and I’m in a good position, but there are so many variables between now and then. Qualifying for the team means you’re playing well, which has to be the focus.”

By that time, Westwood hopes to be married man, his wedding to fiancee Helen scheduled for August in Ireland, but now, understandably, in doubt.

“Right now, the wedding venue is closed and we’ve got a friend demographic from all over the world,” he conceded. “It’s like hosting golf tournaments, there’s so many variables, you just can’t make a plan.”