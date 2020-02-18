🔥Lecturer avoids jail after harassing ex-student and forcing her to flee UK🔥

A university lecturer who deluged a former student with hundreds of emails when she refused to start a relationship with him avoided jail today.

Dr Fotios Georgiadis, 49, left his wife and began pursuing the woman, despite protestations that she was not interested.

She changed her email address, blocked his number, and left the country for three weeks in a bid to cut off contact.

Georgiadis, a senior lecturer at the University of Lincoln, said in October 2018 that he would not contact her again but continued to pester the woman.

In August last year she reported him to police, saying she had received 300 emails from Georgiadis in a month.

He was convicted of harassment last month and, at Westminster magistrates’ court today, he was given 200 hours of community service and banned indefinitely from contacting the victim.