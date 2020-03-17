🔥'Lease like you own' flats offer decor choices and flexi-tenancies🔥

Purpose-built private rental homes at 10 George Street, aimed at finance sector workers in Docklands, are part of a new neighbourhood being built within the Canary Wharf banking quarter.

Created more than 30 years ago, Canary Wharf has been for much of that time something of a homes-free zone.

However, under way right now are some 3,600 apartments alongside new landscaped gardens, small parks and public plazas.

Almost a third of these homes will be for private rent, and the district’s sole owner, Canary Wharf Group, is keeping them in the family, arguing that such tight control will keep standards high.

Vertus, its new rental arm, is inviting potential tenants to “lease it like you own it”.

Spread across two buildings, the 327 homes at 10 George Street come fully furnished and with a 50-inch television and high-speed broadband connectivity.

Renters have a choice of interior colour schemes, plus there are furniture pack options. Flexible tenancy agreements are from three months’ duration.

Rather than mere crash pads, such schemes are all about convenience and lifestyle, with a focus on amenities and social spaces.

In the case of 10 George Street, this includes a swish residents club with bar, a gym, screening room, private dining room, a garden terrace, storage facilities, 24/7 concierge and management service and even payable guest suites.

On the doorstep are Canary Wharf’s five shopping malls with more than 300 shops, bars and eateries, along with a multiscreen cinema and concert venues.

Flats range from studios to three-bedroom apartments, with rents starting at £490 a week.

Two-bedroom flats cost from £890 a week. Call 020 7418 2600 or contact leasing@thisisvertus.com for more.