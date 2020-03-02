🔥League of Legends creator Riot Games reveals new first-person shooter Valorant🔥

Riot Games, the developer behind popular esports title League of Legends finally revealed its top-secret title will be a tactical first-person shooter game called Valorant.

Valorant is a free-to-play game of precise skill, high stakes, lethal gameplay, and clutch moments that rewards creative gameplay styles.

Just like Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six: Siege, it sees two teams of five players against each other, competing to win a round-based, attackers vs defenders gunfight.

In Valorant, players can choose from a diverse cast of agents, all of whom have their own special abilities which are designed to create tactical opportunities for players to take the right shot.

Judging by the content released about the game so far, it looks to be mixing a lot of ideas from Blizzard’s Overwatch, Rainbow Six: Siege and the Counter-Strike series.

During rounds, you’ll be planting and defusing bombs and your characters can’t take too many bullets before going down — it also looks like headshots will result in an instant kill.

The Overwatch comparisons are easy to see when this video shows off some abilities that the agents have in their arsenal. We don’t know the full roster of characters yet, but some abilities certainly are flashy.

“Throughout Valorant’s development, we wanted to uphold the fundamental values of a competitive tactical shooter: precise shooting, lethal gunplay, and strategic execution,” said the game’s Executive Producer, Anna Donlon.

“By adding unique character abilities that complement the game’s gunplay we believe we’re expanding upon the traditional tac shooter experience and bringing something new to the genre – and we hope the launch of Valorant will be the start of a long-term relationship with tactical FPS fans from around the world,” she added.

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League, or LoL as it’s known, went on to be one of the most-played PC games in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League of Legends enters its second decade, Riot is branching out into new games while delivering new experiences to players with titles like Legends of Runeterra, a free-to-play card game set in the League of Legend’s universe. However, this is the first time the developer has released a non-LoL related game.

We’re expecting Valorant to be available this summer to play so make sure to keep an eye out.