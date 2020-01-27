🔥League Cup semi-final: Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester players to grasp their opportunity at Wembley glory🔥

Brendan Rodgers has urged his Leicester City players to secure a place at Wembley after warning they may never have a chance to ­appear in a final again. Rodgers heads into the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Villa Park with an unbeaten record of 32 games in domestic cup ties, and he is desperate for his squad to ­continue their progress this season by booking a spot in the March 1 showpiece. Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel are both 33 and, ­despite lifting the Premier League title in the 2016, have never appeared in a final. Jonny Evans, 32, won three league titles and two League Cups during his time at Manchester United, but has never won ­silverware with Leicester. Rodgers has also told his younger players, such as James Maddison and Ben Chilwell, to grasp the ­importance of tonight’s crucial game by insisting they cannot ­afford to miss out on such a golden opportunity.

“Players’ careers are short, so if they can get to finals and experience that, these are opportunities you want to take,” the Leicester manager said. “I think the older you get the more you can think about it and the opportunities may become less for you, and you’re aware of that, the older you get. “Sometimes, if you’re young, like 21 or 22, and you’re in semi-finals or finals you think ‘OK, it might come next year’, but it might not, so it’s grasping the opportunities when they do come. “I don’t want to say it’s the chance of a lifetime, as then you may ­believe you don’t have another ­opportunity, and we are building something here to sustain. If we don’t get to the final, it’s a great ­lesson learnt. But we are in there fighting and ready to compete, ­winning or playing in a final is something tangible to show for how hard the players have worked.” Leicester required a late goal from Kelechi Iheanacho to extend Rodgers’s record in domestic cup competitions by drawing the first leg 1-1. Rodgers has revealed that Vardy, the league’s leading scorer, is available after suffering a glute muscle injury. Vardy missed the FA Cup tie at Brentford on Saturday, after sustaining the injury in midweek against West Ham United, but is ­expected to start on Tuesday. Leicester won 4-1 at Villa in the league, with Vardy scoring twice. Rodgers said: “He might be 80 per cent fit but I’d rather have an 80 per cent Jamie Vardy, considering what he gives to the team. He could have played on Saturday, but we wanted to see how he responded.