🔥League Cup semi-final: Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester players to grasp their opportunity at Wembley glory🔥

Brendan Rodgers has urged his Leicester City players to secure a place at Wembley after warning they may never have a chance to appear in a final again.
Rodgers heads into the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Villa Park with an unbeaten record of 32 games in domestic cup ties, and he is desperate for his squad to continue their progress this season by booking a spot in the March 1 showpiece.
Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel are both 33 and, despite lifting the Premier League title in the 2016, have never appeared in a final.
Jonny Evans, 32, won three league titles and two League Cups during his time at Manchester United, but has never won silverware with Leicester.
Rodgers has also told his younger players, such as James Maddison and Ben Chilwell, to grasp the importance of tonight’s crucial game by insisting they cannot afford to miss out on such a golden opportunity.
“Players’ careers are short, so if they can get to finals and experience that, these are opportunities you want to take,” the Leicester manager said. “I think the older you get the more you can think about it and the opportunities may become less for you, and you’re aware of that, the older you get.
“Sometimes, if you’re young, like 21 or 22, and you’re in semi-finals or finals you think ‘OK, it might come next year’, but it might not, so it’s grasping the opportunities when they do come.
“I don’t want to say it’s the chance of a lifetime, as then you may believe you don’t have another opportunity, and we are building something here to sustain. If we don’t get to the final, it’s a great lesson learnt. But we are in there fighting and ready to compete, winning or playing in a final is something tangible to show for how hard the players have worked.”
Leicester required a late goal from Kelechi Iheanacho to extend Rodgers’s record in domestic cup competitions by drawing the first leg 1-1. Rodgers has revealed that Vardy, the league’s leading scorer, is available after suffering a glute muscle injury.
Vardy missed the FA Cup tie at Brentford on Saturday, after sustaining the injury in midweek against West Ham United, but is expected to start on Tuesday. Leicester won 4-1 at Villa in the league, with Vardy scoring twice.
Rodgers said: “He might be 80 per cent fit but I’d rather have an 80 per cent Jamie Vardy, considering what he gives to the team. He could have played on Saturday, but we wanted to see how he responded.
“Our idea was to keep him back, let him do some strength and physical work and not risk it. He’s trained really well, so he’s back to normal, which is huge for us. He missed the last game and he’s such a big player for us.”
Dean Smith, the Villa head coach, is also considering the selection of a striker, with new £10 million signing Mbwana Samatta eligible to make his debut.
Samatta was recruited from Genk and missed the 2-1 win over Watford last week as he had not received international clearance.
But the Tanzania international is now available and Smith is weighing up whether to include him from the start, as he targets a return to Wembley. Villa reached the Premier League in May after beating Derby in the Championship play-off final.
“We’re not expecting him to hit the ground running, but we know the qualities he has and hopefully he can bring them to the forefront,” Smith said.
“The club have won this competition five times previously and it’s got a great history.
“To get to a major domestic cup final in my first full season would be magnificent. We know just how we were feeling last season with the play-off final, what a great place Wembley is to go and the feel-good factor it brings.”
Villa midfielder Danny Drinkwater, signed on loan from Chelsea, is ineligible after featuring in the competition this season for Burnley.