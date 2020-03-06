Leading man? Quietly, Wong has made his case to run atop Cardinals’ offense

JUPITER, Fla. — With the same swagger he now saves for defense and the same outspokenness he reserves for, well, everything else, Kolten Wong stepped to a podium four years ago and began lobbying to be a leadoff hitter. He continued politicking into spring, drawing such a noncommittal response from the manager at the time that Wong looked back on it and realized maybe “speaking up like that wasn’t the smartest thing.”It wasn’t the most productive thing, for sure.Not for him, or from him.So he suspended his campaign, zipped his lip, flaunted his glove, found his game, and a funny thing has happened as he hit his way out of the No. 8 spot in the order.The less he’s talked about being a leadoff hitter, the more he is one.“I don’t know if I’ll be leading off,” he said. “But it’s been fun.”The Cardinals’ Gold Glove second baseman batted No. 1 Thursday against the Mets and singled to left, singled to right, bunted for a single, stole a base, scored a run, and, in the words of starter Adam Wainwright, “had a leadoff-type day.” Manager Mike Shildt has cautioned against reading too much into the lineups this early in spring training. But in seven starts this spring Wong has hit leadoff six times. Shildt admitted there is a “method to that madness.” No wonder. There’s been a shortage to that spark.As the Cardinals have sought to reignite their offense — pounding the steel of a familiar approach against the flint of cutting-edge preparation — they must start at the top.The only leadoff spot less productive than the Cardinals’ this past season was the Cubs. Combined, the batters who tried to hit No. 1 for the Cardinals had a .212 average, a .308 on-base percentage and a .663 OPS, which was the lowest in the majors. Those surface stats hide how deep the troubles went. When the Cardinals made their surge to lead the National League Central, Dexter Fowler returned and excelled at leadoff with a 30-game stretch that included a .392 on-base percentage from the spot and an .851 OPS. He revved the lineup, but also revealed the depths of the hole the leadoff spot had become.In the other 132 games, the Cardinals’ No. 1 spot hit .204 with a puny .288 on-base percentage and a .622 OPS. The leadoff spot muzzled the offense.Meanwhile, Wong was making noise elsewhere.“I know what (leadoff) would have used to have meant for Kolten,” Shildt said. “I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Kolten started realizing, ‘You know what, I’m just going to play my game,’ and his game opened up. Everybody wants more. Leadoff is a good spot for Kolten.”Steadily climbing the lineup from the lower third to the second spot by the end of the season, Wong had a career-best .361 on-base percentage. He had a .409 on-base percentage in the second half, and a few years after thinking he had to muscle-up to move up the order, he strung singles and walks together to beef-up his OPS to .896. He added 24 steals overall, 10 in the second half, to become the first Cardinal since Edgar Renteria to have two 20-steal seasons since 2000.Only four everyday players in the NL Central had a better on-base percentage than Wong, and one of them, Kris Bryant (.382) has already been named the Cubs’ leadoff hitter to fix the pothole on the north side.“I got to the big leagues and kind of got into the limelight and seeing how much people love the home runs, and you want to be on that same level,” Wong said. “Being 5-foot-7, 185 pounds that’s a little tough. … When I looked at myself and the kind of player that I am, leadoff just made the most sense to me. I’m not a guy who is going to hit for power a bunch. I’m going to get on base a bunch. I know I can run. I’m smart on the bases. I know when to run and when not to run. I try to push myself to put together tough at-bats. It made sense that leading off was something I could put my game behind.”It makes sense for the Cardinals, still unproven as an offense, to get more of what Wong offers at the front of their offense.Last season, the lowest-scoring playoff team supplemented its lack of hitting with some of the best baserunning in baseball and an NL-best 116 steals. Only 18 of those came from the leadoff spot. Wong potentially could get the offense in motion sooner. The Cardinals would welcome a cloudburst of power — what team wouldn’t — but recognize the offense sans cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna may have to conjure runs. As he’s considered his lineup and stressed that he’s not offering sneak peeks this early in March, Shildt has said it’s appealing to get the guy with the highest OBP who can run at the top.Wong’s game Thursday spoke loudly.In the first, he singled to the opposite field. He stole second, and he was part of getting the runners in motion to try to generate a run. Didn’t work. In the third, Wong pulled a line drive to right field. In the fourth, as the Cardinals batted around and scored six runs, Wong spied the third baseman playing deep, so he dropped a bunt.“That is going to be my game,” Wong said. “I’m going to always be looking and trying to figure out ways to get on. When he was playing me as far back as he was, I was like, ‘Put the bunt down.’”He scored on Matt Carpenter’s homer.When Wong first made his pitch to be leadoff hitter, Carpenter was the established option, an All-Star at multiple positions and leadoff. He and Fowler earned reps as leading men because of their ability to work the pitcher and collect OBP. Wong’s shift at the plate to getting his front foot down early has helped him be more patient, work deeper into the count, see pitches — skills he learned at No. 8. Skills that fit at No. 1. As the Cardinals reach their first off day of spring, Shildt’s lineups speak volumes about who is early leader to lead off.“That’s your words,” Wong said. “Not mine.”

