🔥Leadership transition underway in Missouri Senate as top Democrat steps aside🔥

JEFFERSON CITY — After nearly four years as the top Democrat in the Missouri Senate, Gina Walsh stepped away from her leadership post Tuesday.Walsh, a labor union official from Bellefontaine Neighbors, announced her decision in a speech on the Senate floor. Sen. John Rizzo, a Kansas City Democrat, will take over her duties.Walsh, 62, is term-limited after serving two terms in the Senate and four terms in the House, representing her hometown and communities like Dellwood, Glasgow Village, Jennings, Moline Acres and Riverview.She will continue to serve in the Senate until her term officially ends in January, but won’t be as active in meetings and setting strategy.Walsh said stepping down with the legislative session still underway will give Rizzo a chance to serve as leader while she is still there to help.“With Senator John Rizzo as Democratic floor leader, the Democratic Caucus in the Missouri Senate is strong, capable and ready,” Walsh said. “We are a small but strong group.”The move comes as Democrats are already down two members after Gov. Mike Parson appointed Sens. Shalonn “Kiki” Curls and Jason Holsman, both of Kansas City, to paid boards, leaving the minority party with eight members in the 34-member GOP-controlled chamber.Walsh took the leadership post in 2016 after her predecessor, former Sen. Joe Keaveny, was appointed to a judicial post by then-Gov. Jay Nixon.Walsh is a retired member of the Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local No. 1 and is a past president of the Missouri State Building & Construction Trades Council. She now serves as deputy director of the labor management cooperative trust for the heat and frost insulators union.As a union worker and union official, Walsh often led the charge against anti-labor initiatives pushed by Republicans. In February, she helped Democrats fend off legislation altering how asbestos cases are handled in Missouri by staging a 20 hour filibuster.“I operate on common sense. I hope that is how I will be remembered,” Walsh said. “The things that have been important to me are generally personal.” Rizzo, 39, a marketing consultant whose district includes Independence and northeast Kansas City, is a former member of the House and is serving his first term in the Senate.“Senator Walsh has been an unwavering fighter for working families, public schools and vulnerable Missourians throughout her tenure in the Legislature and it is an honor to continue these efforts and more as Democratic Leader,” Rizzo said.

