🔥LBC journalist Theo Usherwood tells of 'crushing moment' his wife realised she may have seen him for last time after he contracted 'insidious' coronavirus🔥

A leading British journalist who contracted coronavirus has told of the heartbreaking moment he and his family realised they may have seen each other for the last time.

Theo Usherwood, political editor at radio station LBC, who has a wife and young son, said the “crushing moment” came after he was admitted to hospital last week with severe pneumonia.

“Romella told me, when she returned home after leaving me some fresh clothes, that she had listened to a report from Italy, where a patient’s relatives — if they were lucky and a doctor could find a moment — would be allowed one last FaceTime call before the patient died alone,” he wrote in the Sunday Times.

“It was, for Romella, a crushing moment to realise that if the worst were to happen, she would probably have been with me for the last time.”

Theo Usherwood praised the ‘wonderful’ NHS that saved him (LBC)

The 38-year-old said the “insidious disease” left him “almost unable to breathe” as his symptoms gradually worsened over 11 days, including a severe cough, stomach cramps, muscle aches and severe fatigue.

“I am not by any means the world’s fittest man but I am not a slouch either and at 38 — with fortunately no underlying health problems — I would consider myself reasonably fit. But after so many days of fighting the coronavirus, I felt as if I were slowly being suffocated,” he said.

Usherwood was rushed to Royal London NHS hospital, East London, on March 18 after coughing up blood at home, and was admitted to a specialist Covid-19 ward.

“As I lay on the hospital trolley at the Royal London, I was filled with an immense fear,” he said.

“About an hour earlier, as my wife, Romella, had all but carried me from our bedroom to the waiting paramedics, I had decided not to look in on our five-year-old son, Kofi.

“While I lay on white paper sheeting, oxygen pumped through my nose, gasping for every breath, I was gripped by a sense that I had missed an opportunity to see my boy one last time.”

Usherwood, who was discharged on March 23, praised the “wonderful NHS team” that “saved” him, but fears for the fate of others if hospitals become overrun as the virus peaks in the coming weeks.

Urging others to strictly follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines, he said: “As I started to get better, I had the chance to speak to doctors and nurses about what was coming. There is a palpable worry that they will not be able to cope.”