🔥LBC journalist Theo Usherwood in hospital after suspected coronavirus diagnosis🔥

An LBC journalist has been hospitalised with pneumonia and suspected coronavirus.

Theo Usherwood, who covers politics for the radio station, has been unable to broadcast due to being diagnosed with pneumonia, his family said in a statement.

They assured Mr Usherwood’s fans that he is receiving the “best care” from “our world leading NHS.

“A few LBC listeners have been where Theo has been over the last couple of weeks. We just wanted to update them. Theo has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is suspected of having Covid-19,” the statement said.

Mr Usherwood is in hospital (LBC)

“However, he is receiving the very best care from our world leading NHS at a London hospital.”

The statement then went on to thank the NHS for their kindness while caring for Mr Usherwood.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our gratitude and thanks for all the hard work, dedication and compassion shown by the staff treating Theo and others in a similar position” they said.

“Their kindness in the face of adversity has known no limits.”

The statement added: “We won’t be making any further comment at this time.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected. Thank you.”

The news of Mr Usherwood’s condition led to an outpouring of support and well-wishes on social media.

Presenter Iain Dale posted on Twitter that the staff at LBC are all missing him “terribly”.

“You will now understand why you haven’t heard him on air for a while. Get well soon my friend.”

TV presenter Lauren Laverne also chimed in to wish the reporter a “speedy recovery”

“I’m so very sorry to hear this. Wishing Theo a full and speedy recovery. Hope he is back on air again very soon.”