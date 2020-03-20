🔥Lawyers say St. Louis police employee hid arrest of undercover officer🔥

1 of 4

St. Louis police officers (clockwise from top left) Christopher Myers, Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta in photos taken outside the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Post-Dispatch staff

Three pages of the 11 page federal indictment filed against St. Louis police officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta contains an exchange of some of the text messages the officers sent to each other. 1 of 3

Three pages of the 11 page federal indictment filed against St. Louis police officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta contains an exchange of some of the text messages the officers sent to each other. 2 of 3

Three pages of the 11 page federal indictment filed against St. Louis police officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta contains an exchange of some of the text messages the officers sent to each other. 3 of 3

ST. LOUIS — Defense lawyers for two St. Louis police officers say their federal indictment should be dismissed because a police department employee moved a surveillance camera so it wouldn’t record the arrest and beating of an undercover colleague in 2017.The filings say staff at the police department’s Real Time Crime Center told the FBI that someone remotely moved the camera, which was on top of a traffic light at 14th and Olive streets downtown. Lawyers say that the video could or would have shown that their clients were not involved in the beating of officer Luther Hall, and that the case should be dismissed because police failed to preserve evidence that is potentially helpful to the defense of officers Christopher Myers and Steven Korte.A filing last week by Myers’ lawyers also says that photos discovered in December don’t show him near the arrest. Federal prosecutors, in their response Thursday, denied the defense claims, saying that federal prosecutors and investigators were not in control of the cameras and did not destroy any footage of the arrest. They also say that defense lawyers could subpoena other officers on the scene for testimony about what happened.There will be no quick resolution of the dispute. A judge on Friday said that because of new coronavirus-related restrictions on court hearings, the evidentiary hearing requested by defense lawyers won’t happen until some unspecified date in the future.