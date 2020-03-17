🔥Lawyer used partner as translator in legal aid fraud worth £63k🔥

A solicitor defrauded the taxpayer out of £63,000 by inflating translation costs for legal aid documents.

Babita Attra, 41, ensured that her partner, Alexandru Major, 35, won contracts to translate documents for defendants who could not understand English.

The word counts and costs of the work were inflated to cheat the Legal Aid Agency (LAA) out of at least £62,889.64 between March 2016 and February 2017, Inner London crown court heard.

On Friday, Attra, who worked for Carson Kaye Solicitors (CKS), was given a two-year suspended sentence as she has a baby to care for, while Major — the “architect” of the scam — was jailed for three years.

“You knew what was expected of you as a solicitor. This was a serious breach of the trust placed in you by Carson Kaye and the LAA,” Judge Jane Sullivan told Attra.

“As a result of this you have lost your job and will not work again as a solicitor.”

Partner Babita Attra was given community service

The court heard Major ran Madison Translation to take on legal aid work for defendants who cannot understand court and police documents. He inflated the word counts on documents which were then submitted to the LAA by Attra, who “manipulated the tendering process to ensure that Madison Translation won the contract despite being more expensive”, said prosecutor Eleanor Mawrey.

When the scam was exposed by a partner at CKS, the couple forged documents in a bid to cover their tracks.

Jeremy Lynn, for Attra, said she qualified as a solicitor in 2013 after working as a paralegal on insurance claims.

“Some of the companies that she worked for had a primary focus, which was squeezing cash out of the LAA.

“It was in that background that she did much of her training and learning.”

Major and Attra, from Catford, both denied but were convicted of conspiracy to defraud, transferring criminal property and forgery.

Attra was ordered to carry out 150 hours of community service as part of her suspended sentence. Confiscation proceedings to recover the stolen money are under way.