🔥Lawyer to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims threatens to subpoena Prince Andrew if he enters the United States🔥

A lawyer to five of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has threatened to subpoena the Duke of York if he enters the United States.

The threats came after it was claimed the Duke has given the FBI “zero co-operation” following its requests for an interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Gloria Allred told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We could, also, in our civil lawsuit, seek to subpoena Prince Andrew. Certainly, if he ever came back to the United States – that would be one of the first things that I’m sure a lot of lawyers, including me, would want to do.”

Ms Allred added: “If he has done nothing wrong, which appears to be what he has claimed, then why won’t he talk to law enforcement?

“No response is the same as zero co-operation. This is ridiculous. It’s just not acceptable. This is a disservice to the victims.”