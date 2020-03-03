Lawsuit: Missouri fails severely disabled kids

“C.T.,” 18, with her father, “G.T.” She is a Medicaid beneficiary who lives with her father and sibling in Ferguson. She is a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed March 3, 2020, against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. (Photo provided by the National Health Law Program)

“T.S.” is a 4-year-old Medicaid beneficiary who lives with his grandparents in Lynchburg, Missouri. He is among plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 3, 2020, against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. (Photo provided by the National Health Law Program)

ST. LOUIS — Six years ago, at the age of 12, she had a brain infection that put her in a coma for a month. The preteen — described as a “sassy girl” who loves history, art and science — came out of it alert mentally, but unable to walk, breathe, eat or urinate on her own.She spent the next five years either in a hospital or rehabilitation facility. She missed her family, especially her twin brother and father who cared for her, and needed medication for depression.A year ago, the girl was finally approved to go home with 24-hour nursing care that would scale down to 16 hours per day. The state of Missouri, however, did not arrange for the girl’s care. She is insured through Medicaid — public coverage administered by the state.That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed late Tuesday against the Missouri Department of Social Services, where the teen is referred to as “C.T.,” 18, from Ferguson.The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on behalf of nine children ages 1 to 18 with medically complex conditions who are enrolled in Medicaid. Though the children have been approved for intensive in-home care by a nurse, the state is failing to arrange for the care or make sure the services are available, the suit alleges.It wasn’t until before Christmas last year that care was lined up, and C.T. went home. She never received the level of nursing required, however. She has twice returned to the hospital with severe stomach and breathing tube complications, according to the lawsuit.Her father had to take a job as an on-call maintenance technician and quit his full-time job. He was recently fired for not being able to respond to repair calls because of the lack of nursing care. He is scared she’ll go back into a facility.“C.T. and her family want her to live at home around her own people who know and love her,” the lawsuit states.The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday, and representatives with the Department of Social Services have not yet been able to respond. The suit alleges that Missouri is violating federal law, which requires that states providing Medicaid must arrange for the treatment children need for their medical conditions. The suit also alleges the state is violating the American with Disabilities Act by denying those with disabilities full access to services and failing to prevent unnecessary placement in an institution.“Defendants fail at a systemic level to provide effective case management and otherwise arrange for the medically necessary private duty nursing services they have approved, thereby placing the burden on families to find medically necessary private duty nursing services and navigate a complex system with little or no support in obtaining necessary services for their children,” according to the lawsuit.Even if families are able to find nurses on their own, the state requires that they be employed by a home health agency enrolled with Medicaid and licensed by the Missouri to provide services.“Plaintiffs have had to take extraordinary measures to try to locate Medicaid providers, such as making repeated calls to home health agencies, contacting nursing schools, and making their children’s circumstances public through social media forums such as Facebook,” the lawsuit states.The lawsuit lists several steps the state could take: train case managers on what steps to take when a Medicaid recipient is not receiving necessary nursing care, authorize overtime or higher wages when no provider is available, authorize higher rates for weekend or overnight shifts, permit nurses with licenses from neighboring states to provide care, allow newly graduated nurses to provide care pending their license examination and allow parents who are registered nurses to serve as paid providers.The cost of in-home nursing care is cheaper than inpatient care of a medically complex child — $535 per 16-hour day (the maximum number of hours Missouri Medicaid authorizes) versus about $4,000 per day in a hospital or $2,235 per day in a rehabilitation facility, the suit states.One of the families suing lives in Highlandville, Missouri — 230 miles from such facilities — making it hard for the parents to visit. Their daughter, 16, paralyzed from the neck down in a car accident, waited in St. Louis Children’s Hospital for two months because the state failed to arrange for approved nursing care at home, according to the lawsuit.The parents must stay up at night to monitor her ventilator because getting nursing services has gotten harder over the last three years. Another plaintiff, “S.J.,” is 18 and lives with parents and brother in Sunset Hills. She has a severe and lifelong form of epilepsy known as “Dravet syndrome” which causes her to have seizures. At the age of 3, a five-hour-long seizure left her with a severe brain injury, leaving her with no facial expression, blind and unable to move.S.J. is now a “sweet, loving child who laughs, smiles, vocalizes, loves music and enjoys having people read to her,” according to the suit. She graduated from the Special School District in May.She requires regular anti-seizure medications and specific steps to follow when she has seizures. She needs a feeding tube and special machines and medications to help her breathe. She relies on diapers but sometimes needs a catheter.S.J. is approved to receive 81 hours of in-home nursing a week, but her mom — referred to as “S.S.” — has had a harder time finding care in recent despite efforts to piece together multiple part-time nurses. Her case managers provided by the state “have merely provided S.S. with a list of home care agencies, encouraged her to contact nursing schools and take it on herself to find her own nursing; but she has already been doing that for many years,” the suit alleges.In October, S.S. was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been in chemotherapy every other week, leaving her ill and exhausted. Her husband is 70 years old and also has health issues.She’s scrambled to find a nurse through her church and another through a Facebook group, but her daughter is not receiving the full amount of care.The suit states S.S. “cannot exercise, go to her own doctor appointments or sometimes even take a shower.” She can’t have a full-time job and is fearful about her Social Security benefits. She can’t help her husband with her health needs or visit other family members.Her son can’t participate in any sports or activities because she can’t reliably get him there. “The family rarely does anything together as a family because S.J.’s weekend nursing shifts are often not covered,” according to the suit.The suit is asking the court to declare that the state’s practices are unlawful and require the state to provide relief to the families. The families are represented by Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, which provides services for those with low income, and the National Health Law Program.

