U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) takes questions during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that lawmakers and the White House have neared agreement on a legislative response to the coronavirus outbreak and said she hopes to make an announcement on Friday.
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.