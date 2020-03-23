Lawmaker with COVID-90 implores Missouri governor to take action

“I am feeling like this virus could take me. I feel I am vulnerable. I have asthma. I am sixty years old,” said Paul Campos, who receives Holy Communion during 9 a.m. mass from Pastor Marek Bozek on Sunday, March 22, 2020, outside on the parking lot at St. Stanislaus Kostka Polish Catholic Church. Following the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as well as the official ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus, all Holy Masses at St. Stanislaus Church were be limited to 10 persons each. Pastor Bozek asked parishioners if they arrived at church for Sunday Mass and there were already 10 people inside, to return to their car, watch the live stream of Holy Mass on their smartphones. Bozek then walked out administered Holy Communion. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri representative who tested positive for COVID-19 last week wrote a letter Sunday urging Gov. Mike Parson to hurry to replenish medical supplies and testing kits amid the growing pandemic.State Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, who is hospitalized at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, wrote that he wanted to “share his experience.” Expanding tests and providing protective gear would save lives, he said.“Since I am in isolation, every time a doctor or nurse comes in to check on me, they must put on all manner of gear to protect themselves,” Runions wrote from his hospital bed. “However, stocks of that equipment are rapidly running low, and doctors are deeply concerned about whether those stocks will be replenished fast enough to keep up with demand.”The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri jumped by 16 cases on Sunday, for a total of 106.Cases of the coronavirus in Illinois have ballooned to 1,049, state officials said on Sunday, and at least nine people in the state have died from the virus.Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday praised businesses who have stepped up to provide medical supplies to health care workers while also criticizing President Donald Trump for his handling of the growing pandemic.“I have doctors and nurses and first responders begging for masks, equipment and more tests,” Pritzker said. “Donald Trump promised to deliver for all the states weeks ago and so far has done very little.”St. Louis County announced 38 new cases on Sunday for a total of 55 reported illnesses. Of the new cases, six were not travel-related, and one was a person between the ages of 10 and 19, according to county health officials.Fourteen of the new cases in St. Louis County are people in their 50s. Another nine people in their 20s tested positive, and eight are people in their 60s. Three people in their 40s and three people in their 30s have also tested positive.In St. Louis city, health officials on Sunday announced six new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 14.Both the city and the county have issued “stay at home” orders to residents, mandating that they only go out for grocery store runs or to the doctor, among other critical errands. St. Louis County’s mandate went into effect at 12: 01 a.m. on Monday, and the city’s will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday. Both mandates end on April 22.Also on Sunday, St. Francois County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 — a female health care worker in her 30s who was exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus in another jurisdiction, officials said.Late on Saturday, St. Charles County officials reported a third resident tested positive with the coronavirus, a man in his 20s who had traveled to Spain.A health care worker at Mercy Hospital in Washington and Troy recently tested positive for COVID-19, Mercy confirmed in a statement on Saturday. The worker sought testing as soon as they were symptomatic, officials said.Mercy on Sunday joined SSM Health and BJC Healthcare in imposing severe restrictions on visitors to hospital patients.Five coronavirus cases have been tied to the same preschool at Temple Israel in Creve Coeur. Four of the new cases are teachers and one is the parent of a preschooler.All five are either recovering at home or are no longer symptomatic, the synagogue said in a statement. The synagogue closed its schools for the remainder of the academic year.Anheuser-Busch and Four Hands Brewing have both begun to manufacture and give away hand sanitizer, as the product has been scarce at area stores.The Associated Press contributed to this report.

