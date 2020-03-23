🔥Law lord's son loses battle over £580k home left to step-daughters🔥

A respected law lord was not “deluded” when he left a £580,000 home to his second wife’s step-daughters instead of to his own sons, a High Court judge has ruled.

Baron Templeman of White Lackington had dementia when he died aged 94 in 2014. His home, Mellowstone, near Exeter, was left to Sarah Edworthy and Jane Goss-Custard in a will signed six years earlier.

The former judge was known for his sharp wit and intellect, and nicknamed “Sid Vicious” for his uncompromising decisions.

But his son, retired barrister Michael Templeman, launched a High Court battle over the home, saying the will should be ruled invalid on health grounds as his father’s decision was “irrational”.

He wanted a 2001 will to represent his father’s final wishes but Mr Justice Fancourt ruled against him, finding Lord Templeman had been on an “emotional journey” before deciding to leave the house to his step-daughters.

“I consider that he was making a gift of Mellowstone because that is what he wanted to do,” the judge said.

Retired barrister Michael Templeman outside the High Court (Champion News)

Lord Templeman’s first wife Margaret — Peter’s mother — died in 1988 and he stood down as a member of the Judicial Committee of the House of Lords in 1994.

He married second wife Sheila — stepmother of Mrs Edworthy, 66, and Mrs Goss-Custard, 70 — in 1996 and they moved in together at Mellowstone which had been her home since the Seventies.

In his 2001 will, the law lord had split his estate between his sons, Michael and the Rev Peter Templeman, but two months after Sheila died in 2008 he made the new will.

Mr Templeman, 68, argued that his father’s “memory was not working well and he was not thinking clearly”, saying he struggled to work a Sky TV remote.

Sharp wit: Baron Templeman (Avalon)

However, the judge concluded that although Lord Templeman was struggling with his memory, he remained “a strong and decisive person”.

He added: “It is very clear that, in sharing with Jane and Sarah the final years of his life with Sheila, he became very attached to them… They helped him to care for Sheila at the end of her life and they helped him to look after his and her affairs before her death and then helped him to cope with his grief.”

The judge said Lord Templeman “may have misjudged” his step-daughters’ attachment to the house as they went on to sell it, but added: “He left it to them because he felt, emotionally, that that was where Mellowstone belonged.”

The ruling means the two women can keep the sale proceeds and the brothers will split the remainder of the estate.