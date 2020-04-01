Law banning public worker picketing violates free speech, Missouri Supreme Court says

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court has dealt a blow to a controversial 2018 labor law restricting public employees’ right to picket.In a unanimous decision issued Tuesday, the high court upheld a lower court ruling that struck down the picketing restriction. The statute in question requires labor agreements between unions and public bodies to explicitly prohibit any kind of picketing.But this prohibition is “unconstitutionally broad” and would violate public employees’ freedom of speech, Judge Zel Fischer wrote in his opinion.Previous court rulings have recognized that public employees’ speech “on matters of public concern” can only be restricted if it would interfere with the efficient delivery of public services, Fischer wrote.“A perfect example of this unobtrusive speech is before this Court today,” he wrote.The plaintiffs in the case work as dispatchers in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They are members of Local 6360 of the Communications Workers of America, and the union’s previous labor agreement, which expired December 2018, did not prohibit picketing.While negotiating a new contract, the dispatchers picketed the sheriff’s office to draw attention to their pay, according to arguments the plaintiffs filed with the court.Fischer wrote that this was an of example constitutionally protected speech by public employees. The dispatchers didn’t strike, walk off the job or request that people boycott the sheriff’s office. The picketing was done on the dispatchers’ own time, he wrote.“The picket was also openly aided by officers in the office, who came outside to bring the protesters coffee,” Fischer wrote.The decision doesn’t change restrictions on public employees’ right to strike, though. The 2018 law requires that labor agreements forbid public sector employees from striking. Fischer’s decision notes that this is “well-settled doctrine” in Missouri, citing a 2007 ruling as precedent.The picketing language struck down by the court was enacted as part of a 2018 law that opponents argued would undermine public sector unions. The legislation included a provision prohibiting public unions from withdrawing dues from paychecks unless employees opt in. The case decided Tuesday is separate from another case challenging the law.The entire law was struck down by the St. Louis County Circuit Court in January, after public sector workers filed a lawsuit to challenge it. The state has appealed the decision to the Missouri Supreme Court, according to court records.

