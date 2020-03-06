🔥Lauv – ~how i'm feeling~ review: Depression you can sing along to🔥

lauv-–-~how-i&apos;m-feeling~-review:-depression-you-can-sing-along-to

Ari “Lauv’ Leff has made a fun debut pop album with a dark side. This is depression you can sing along to.

The anthemic work is a mega 21 tracks long. Although some bleed together, there are many impressive stand-outs, such as opener Drugs & the Internet, a self-deprecating commentary on chasing likes.

Lauv is refreshingly open about sadness, having been diagnosed with depression and OCD. Lyrics reflect his mental state — “Modern loneliness / We’re never alone, but always depressed” — but judicious use of synths and falsetto turn dark feelings into beautiful songs with catchy choruses. 

Lauv has written songs for Charli XCX, Celine Dion and K-pop giants BTS, who feature on the album. The collaborations are strong (i’m so tired with Troye Sivan was his first Top 10 UK single), but Lauv acts as a one-man boyband — a multi-faceted artist and master of irony.

