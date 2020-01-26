🔥Lauren Sanchez’s brother again denies leaking Jeff Bezos’ penis pics🔥

January 26, 2020 | 1: 58pm

The brother of Jeff Bezos’s new girlfriend has again denied leaking the Amazon CEO’s “penis selfies” at the heart of an international hacking scandal now involving Saudi Arabia, according to a report Sunday.

Michael Sanchez, the long-accused brother of Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, spoke out amid reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have evidence firmly tying him to the crotch-shots leak.

The feds believe he got them from his sister — selling them for $200,000 to the National Enquirer and leading to the then-married Amazon chief’s explosive claims that they were used in an attempt to blackmail him, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Sanchez admits helping the Enquirer with the story — but insisted to The Sunday Telegraph that he had nothing to do with the X-rated photos, claiming the Enquirer’s owner, AMI, got them “illegally.”

“I’ve cooperated with all of the investigations,” he told the UK paper. “All proved without a shadow of a doubt that I never possessed the penis selfies Jeff Bezos texted.”

He says he “sincerely” believes that the “widely reported blackmail attempt involved penis selfies AMI obtained illegally.”

“I suggest real journalists shift their focus in that direction,” he told the paper.

He was referencing reports last week that suggested forensics show Bezos’ iPhone had been hacked in 2018 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman via chats on WhatsApp.

Sanchez damned the WSJ for going after him so soon after two United Nations publicly demanded an “immediate investigation” into the Saudi hacking claims, suggesting it was a plot to “influence, if not silence” The Washington Post, which Bezos also owns.

“With lies and half-truths from ‘anonymous’ sources, the Wall Street Journal continues to get it wrong even after publication of the UN report,” he told the Telegraph.

Officials for the Kingdom have insisted the hacking reports are “absurd.” AMI has insisted the information came legally and has always denied extortion or blackmail.