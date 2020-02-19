🔥Laura Whitmore wears newspaper print mini dress to the Brit Awards🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Laura Whitmore arrived at the 40th annual Brit Awards wearing a newspaper-print dress.

The mini dress is by London-based designer Clio Peppiat and features a hand-beaded newsprint in powder blue, silver and jet black.

The flirty dress has a flared skirt with a thigh split finished with a beaded silver safety pin, and a twinkling pearl and Swarovski trimmed neckline.

The ‘Vic dress’ costs £1,850 and is made to order only – shop it here.

Tonight marks the Irish TV presenter’s first public appearance since her good friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away at the weekend.

Whitmore, who replaced Flack as this season’s Love Island host, accessorised the look with towering black stilettos from Saint Laurent, and a black feathery handbag.