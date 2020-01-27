🔥Laura Whitmore surprised by Iain Stirling on his birthday at Love Island villa🔥

Laura Whitmore has been surprised by her boyfriend Iain Stirling on his birthday at her ‘office’ – also known as the Love Island villa.

Love Island voice-over extraordinaire Iain turns 32 today.

And the TV star seemed delighted to be spending his special day in sunny South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Laura said: ‘When bae sneaks into your office to say hello!

‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best person I know.’

Bless.

Iain also marked his birthday on Insta, sharing a photo of himself holding a cake, while also pointing out he shares a birthday with another timeless cultural icon: Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

He wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to Mozart and me. Here I am casually chilling outside the writers room, with the cake the amazing Love Island team got me.’

Sweet.

‘@greshamblake tracksuit is a present from @thewhitmore who smashed it as always!’ he added.

Happy birthday Iain. We can think of worse places to spend a birthday than Cape Town…

Laura also shared on Instagram her apparent birthday gift to Iain – a cushion with his face on it.

Inspired.

In other Laura news, the TV star’s family is convinced she’s underneath the Octopus costume on ITV singing show The Masked Singer.

Sharing screengrabs of her family WhatsApp group, one member said: ‘Yes sounds like Laura.’

Another added: ‘Looking well Laura. The clues even seem like u on this one.’

Laura neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, commenting: ‘Family chat is strong!’

Laura was brought on to replace Caroline Flack as host of the latest series of Love Island earlier this month.

However, her presenting hasn’t been enough to save the show from tumbling ratings.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer meets Love Island? Laura Whitmore’s family convinced she’s Octopus

MORE: Love Island’s Sophie or Connor to be axed after Laura Whitmore delivers epic cliffhanger





