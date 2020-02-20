🔥Laura Whitmore criticises photographer for trying to take her picture at airport after Caroline Flack's death🔥

Laura Whitmore has shared footage of an exchange with a photographer apparently trying to take pictures of her at the airport in Cape Town.

The Love Island host has travelled to the South African capital ahead of Sunday’s series finale, and was met at the airport by her boyfriend Iain Stirling, who provides voice overs on the show.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Whitmore explains that the she had “asked the photographer to please stop taking pictures as I hadn’t seen my boyfriend since our friend passed away and we wanted some privacy,”

Stirling then filmed an exchange between the photographer and Whitmore.

“At the airport a photographer took pictures of us both and we tried to ignore it but he continued to follow us as we got coffee and left the building,” she wrote.

“So I asked him would he stop as he had what he wanted. I said we were mourning a friend and could he allow us space. He said, ‘Can you give me a reaction. It’s a public place and I can take pictures if I want.’

“I have never courted the paparazzi but understand at work events it comes with the territory. But this morning was too much. Iain filmed him and he didn’t like it.

“I don’t like attacking people but we need to call people out when they do things like this. Iain and I just wanted some privacy.”

At the end of the clip, the photographer appears to resume trying to take pictures of the pair.

Flack took her own life on Saturday (Dave Benett)

Whitmore previously paid tribute to Flack on her BBCRadio 5 Live show, admitting she had “debat[ed] whether I should, would or could come on air today.”

Defending Love Island, she said: “The problem wasn’t the show, the show to work on is loving and caring and safe and protected. The problem is, the outside world is not.”

Growing emotional, she continued: “I’m going to carry on today and get through this show as that’s what Caroline would say to do.

“Caroline, I’m so sad for you, for your family. I’m angry that you saw this as your only option as I know how much love and support you had. I’m sorry you didn’t know that.”

“I’m not sure when but I know I’ll see you on the dancefloor again.”

Stirling shared his condolences on Instagram, sharing a video of Flack performing on Strictly, before taking part in a longer tribute that played at the start of Monday’s episode of Love Island.

The ITV2 series will end on Sunday.