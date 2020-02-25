🔥Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling enjoy South African safari trip after Love Island finale🔥

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling headed off on safari after wrapping filming on the first winter Love Island series.

Whitmore, who joined the ITV2 dating show as presenter this year, shared an Instagram photo of her and boyfriend Stirling, who has narrated the series since 2015, enjoying the special trip.

They both pointed to a lion sitting in the incredible landscape.

Noting that she had reached one million Instagram followers, Whitmore thanked her fans and promised “to use this space to talk about real issues, promote positivity… and post pictures of me wearing clothes I like – because well, it is Instagram.”

She added: “In other news, South Africa is beautiful. Thank you for your hospitality during my stay.”

The pair enjoyed a break after weeks of filming (Instagram @thewhitmore)

She and Stirling also posted video clips from their safari, showing zebras and rhinoceroses in their natural habitats.

Sharing a photo of a lioness, she wrote: “Got a bit nervous when she looked directly at us and licked her lips.”

Following Sunday night’s finale, which saw Paige Turley and Finley Tapp crowned the winners, the TV star previously thanked the finalists for helping her through a difficult time following the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, who was a friend of Whitmore’s.

They saw lions, zebras and rhinos in their natural habitats (Instagram @thewhitmore)

“Their warmth, kindness and smiley faces helped me more than they’ll ever know,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the Islanders.

Love Island 2020: Series 6 Finale – In pictures

The final episode was dedicated to Flack and featured a tribute from Whitmore, who told viewers that “the past week has been extremely difficult coming to terms with the death of our friend Caroline.”

She added: “She loved Love Island and she loved to love, which is why tonight’s final is dedicated to her.”

The show then aired a video montage of clips of Flack in the Love Island villa and presenting spin-off show Aftersun.

Stirling previously paid tribute to Flack when the show returned following a brief hiatus after her death, which saw Love Island pulled from schedules on two consecutive evenings.