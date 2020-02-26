🔥Laura Kenny 'can do a Ben Ainslie' and defy injury to win Olympic gold in Tokyo🔥

Laura Kenny has been hailed the Ben Ainslie of track cycling and backed to strike Olympic gold in Tokyo despite a broken shoulder.

Ainslie won a fourth sailing gold at London 2012 after competing with a back injury which nearly forced him out of the Games, while he was nearly derailed in his quest for gold at the preceding Games by a dose of mumps.

Stephen Park, performance director at British Cycling who held a similar role with the British sailing team, drew comparisons between Britain’s two Olympic quadruple gold medallists ahead of the start of the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin today.

“Laura’s one of those riders that every time she races, we question whether we want to place bets against her,” said Park. “She’s in that Ben Ainslie space that, when she’s not really there and things are not really going right, she still has that gritty determination in her eye.

“And come the finish line, she’s still ahead. You think this can’t happen, then she’s done it with one or two moves and passed two bikes in the last lap or, in Ben’s case, two boats. I’d be backing Laura to continue in her winning ways despite what’s happened.”

Kenny will be doing just two events because of the shoulder injury — which she sustained in a crash back at a World Cup race in January — and her quest for medals begins on ­Friday in the omnium followed by the scratch race.

Park believes Kenny is as competitive and ­determined as ever. Continuing the Ainslie-Kenny ­comparison, he added: “Considering how different the sports are and ­considering the different ­training and racing, it’s surprising how similar they are in terms of mentality and that drive to win.

“You’ve seen Laura talking about her crash and breaking her scapula. But her way to deal with it is not make a big fuss, not share too much and get things under control.

“I’ve seen that behaviour with Ben carrying injuries into London 2012 and with mumps pre-Games in Beijing. They just do everything to get on the start line and win gold medals.”

In the aftermath of the injury, Kenny was unable to pick up her son, Albie, leaving her husband, Jason, to take over nappy-changing duties.

In Pictures | Team GB gold medal hopes for Tokyo 2020

Park believes Jason is approaching a return to his best form and remains on target to eclipse Chris Hoy as ­Britain’s most decorated Olympian by securing a seventh medal in Japan this summer.

“Jason is the most understated and unrecognised multi-medallist that we have,” said Park. “He has the chance to come back from Tokyo as our most successful Olympian ever.

“He’s someone that can pace himself very well to get the best out of himself when it matters, and he’s slowly ­ramping himself up.

“He is only in Berlin and getting out of bed because he believes he has a chance of winning. For him, the one goal is to win an ­Olympic medal — ideally gold — and the other stuff is a necessary evil.”

(PA)

British Cycling, meanwhile, were hit with the bombshell on the eve of these championships that headline sponsor HSBC was axing its multi-million-pound sponsorship of the team prematurely after 2020.

Park said: “It would be wrong to say it won’t have an impact on us. There is some co-funding from HSBC but the vast majority required for our Olympic and Paralympic programmes comes from UK Sport.

“Hopefully the work being done by British Cycling will be able to bring another new partner in there.”