🔥Laura Dern celebrate Oscars win with her children after taking mother Diane Ladd to the ceremony🔥

Family was the theme of the night for Oscar winner Laura Dern, who celebrated her win with her kids in tow.

The actress was named Best Supporting Actress for her incredible portrayal of a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story during Sunday night’s ceremony.

Having posed with her mother, Diane Ladd, on the red carpet ahead of the event, Dern hit the Governor’s Ball after-party with her children.

The actress beamed as she posed inside the swish event with Jaya and Ellery Harper, and her former stepson, Charles Joseph Harper.

Jaya and Ellery are Dern’s children with her former husband, musician Ben Harper. The couple were married for eight years, splitting in 2013.

Dern also patiently waited for her Academy Award to be engraved at the after party, celebrating with a glass of wine as her name was etched onto the trophy.

Making it official: A delighted Dern watched as her name was etched onto the Academy Award (Getty Images)

In her speech, she directly addressed her mother who was in the audience.

“Some say never meet your heroes,” Dern said. “I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting hero my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you.”

