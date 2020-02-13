🔥Laura Craik on the new fashion rules🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The minute Meghan shipped out of the UK, the deification of Kate began in earnest.

Don’t tell me you haven’t noticed. It’s almost as if the only way to lead a blameless female life is to have a bouncy chestnut blow-dry, a smart but not-too-expensive coat, a low-heeled shoe (stilettos are for sluts) and a 24 /7 rictus grin, whether enduring 100mph winds or shaking hands with a plague victim. Gold star for Kate: everyone else is on the naughty step. Especially you, Meghan, with your ripped jeans.

Here at the beginning of a new decade, you’d have hoped we’d moved past these old-fashioned ideals about how women should dress. But whether you’re a princess or a parliamentarian, a mother or a muse, the Dress-code Police are gonna come for you. So here are some new rules for 2020, to help keep you on the sartorial straight and narrow.

1) No matter how many times your kids insert forks up their noses and delay you by doing ‘a really, really runny poo, mummy — come see’, doing the school run in pyjamas will result in the world thinking you’ve lost it.

2) Unless your pyjamas cost £1,000 from Net-A-Porter, and the run in question is to Wetherby School.

3) All women wishing to appear in the House of Commons, regardless of their religion, should wear abayas just in case their dress slips and they bare a shoulder; a far more offensive act, apparently, than Jacob Rees-Mogg lying down and falling asleep midway through an important parliamentary debate.

4) But don’t think wearing a suit will inure you: MP Mhairi Black wears one of those, and is still called a ‘scruffy bint’ and a ‘rug muncher’.

5) Gym kit is always acceptable attire. Life in the crapper? Never mind: stick on some leggings and the world will think you’re a go-getter and in control.

6) The next time you are slut-shamed/told off for dressing inappropriately, simply channel Cardi B. ‘Babe, my titties keep poppin’ out,’ quoth Cardi of her Grammy outfit. Seems like a perfectly reasonable explanation to me.

Buyer’s remorse

You’ve have finally saved up enough to buy the designer handbag of your dreams. Do you a) skip down Old Bond Street, beaming, or b) experience a dissonance between what luxury represents and who you truly are? New research says the answer is likely to be b). The consumption of designer labels can lead to imposter syndrome, with two thirds of those surveyed by Boston College and Harvard Business School admitting their luxury buys made them feel inauthentic.

Blimey. Whatever happened to ‘I’m worth it’? Donald Trump is President and you’re fretting about pricey stuff making you feel like a fake? If you can afford it, you must have worked hard for it. You deserve it.

Gone to pot

The petrol station has run out of roses, Lidl is out of salted caramel truffles and for some inexplicable reason, the crotchless knickers you got her last year remain forlornly in the drawer.

Fear not, unimaginative last-minute Valentine: there’s still time to nip into John Lewis and get her a new Le Creuset (note: do not attempt this in the first flush of love. Long-term partners only). Enter the colourway ‘meringue’. ‘Inspired by the shades of toasted meringue whips, it epitomises a sense of calm,’ according to the person who wrote the press release. Altogether, now: ‘Is that a nice casserole dish, or a meringue?’ Only Scottish people will get that joke. Sorry, everyone else.