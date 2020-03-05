🔥Laura Craik on coronavirus cluelessness🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Earlier this week, my nine-year-old burst into the room in tears because she had coronavirus.

‘I can’t breathe,’ she cried. ‘My throat hurts. Am I going to die?’ I told her not to be ridiculous, as is the Scottish way. ‘It’s just a cold,’ I said. ‘I promise you won’t die.’

It was horrible to witness her genuine fear and panic, though not surprising, given the sensational headlines circulating in a fug as toxic as the virus itself. Three days later I succumbed to the same cold. As an adult who goes to bed early, takes vitamins, works from home and, like most introverts, has been self-isolating long before Public Health England got involved, the odds of catching covid-19 are low. Still, I stopped sharing my crisps, as a precaution. It’s these types of selfless acts that remind me I’m a great parent.

When it comes to containing coronavirus, we’re all clueless. And so it has come to pass that anyone who’s been anywhere is self-isolating, even if they’ve only been to Peckham. After returning from Iran feeling ‘rather tired’, Jon Snow announced he was going to stay home for two weeks. It must have been a doppelgänger I saw dismounting from his bike and entering my local coffee shop last week. London’s schoolkids, meanwhile, are having a field day. Or rather, a duvet day, gleefully self-isolating with TikTok because a classmate spent half term in Lombardy.

If there’s one thing corona has taught us, it’s that rich people are more paranoid than the rest of us. Accustomed to being able to control everything, the prospect of being wiped out by a rogue pathogen that has no respect for money must be terrifying. ‘Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?’ wrote Gwyneth Paltrow from her first class seat, snug behind a face mask as she jetted to Paris. Is alliteration an early symptom of corona? Let’s hope not: in these troubled times, the world needs Goop’s wisdom.

It remains to be seen whether self-isolation will turn London into a ghost town. But if you’re going to do it, don’t do it half-arsed. Don’t skip work and then answer the door to the Deliveroo bloke. Stay sensible, London, but above all, stay safe.

Showing solidari-tea

This photo, posted by the new Chancellor, led to members of the public calling for a Yorkshire Tea boycott (Twitter/Rishisunak)

Labour vs Tory, Trump vs Mexico… sometimes it can feel that everyone’s at war. So when @pgtips reached out in solidarity to @yorkshiretea on Twitter (the latter was trolled mercilessly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak was photographed making one of its brews, leading to death threats), it was a moment of Peak Britishness and much-needed warmth. By the time @typhootea got involved, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Whoever runs the @yorkshiretea account is a genius, reminding Twitter users to be kind while also lobbying Unicode for a proper tea emoji. @yorkshiretea for PM, please.

Take a spin

(Prescription PR)

It’s been over two weeks since Andrew Weatherall died, and still the eulogies pour in. The latest tribute, a 900-hour collection of the prolific DJ’s remixes, radio rips and club sets spanning 1988-2020, is a true labour of love, and also a testament to the enduring allure of the DJ. Every celebrity who can download Serato is a DJ now (Bieber doesn’t even bother with the charade of headphones), but I promise these under-skilled celebs are not the real deal. If you’ve never heard proper mixing, or a room being brought to collective orgasm by the euphoric building of a set, you’ve missed out. Good DJs are still out there: you just have to look harder, and travel further.