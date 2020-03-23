🔥Laura Ashley announces permanent closure of 70 stores and 721 job losses🔥

Fashion chain Laura Ashley has announced the permanent closure of 70 stores, with 721 employees set to lose their jobs.

It comes after the fashion and furnishings retailer slid into administration earlier this month , blaming the “immediate and significant impact” of coronavirus for tipping it over the edge.

A number of retailers, including John Lewis and Ikea, have announced temporary store closures in the face of the pandemic over the weekend.

However, Laura Ashley, which has 150 stores in the UK and employs around 2,700 staff, is one of the first to announce permanent closures after the virus exacerbated a recent downturn in profitability.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has had an immediate and significant impact on trading, and ongoing developments indicate that this will be a sustained national situation,” the company said in a statement to investors last week.

Last week, the company said it would enter insolvency after rescue talks were thwarted by the outbreak, which has heavily impacted high street firms.

It said its administrators will now be working to support employees who are set to be impacted by the raft of closures.

The administrators will also initially focus on talking with interested parties in a bid to secure a buyer for the historic firm.

Announcing the closure of 70 stores, Katharine Poulter, chief executive officer of Laura Ashley, said: “Since my appointment just last month, I have shared my vision for the future of this brand, accompanied with a robust turnaround plan to set the future direction of the company and return Laura Ashley to the great British brand that is known and cherished around the world.

“The vision also included reconnecting with our traditional values and our strong British heritage, and focusing on developing Laura Ashley as a lifestyle brand.

“I remain unwavering in my belief that Laura Ashley can and should retain the place it deserves in the international retail landscape. Unfortunately, we will lose some brilliant people through no fault of their own.

“However, I remain hopeful there is a buyer out there who shares my vision and can see the enormous potential of this iconic British brand that is known and loved around the world.”

The retailer said it will continue to trade from its remaining 77 UK stores, which will remain open while online operations also continue to trade.