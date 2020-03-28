Latest St. Charles County coronavirus death was Missouri’s 10th

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The death of a person in St. Charles County, reported late Friday by the St. Charles County Health Department, became the 10th in Missouri.The number of confirmed cases in Missouri jumped by 168 on Friday to 670. The state was expected to release an updated number Saturday afternoon.No other information about the St. Charles County patient was released.A man in his 70s was the first person to die of COVID-19. The county has 32 cases. Also Friday, SSM Health said a doctor at St. Mary’s Hospital tested positive and is quarantined at home. A statement said the doctor has not seen patients at the hospital since March 16 and did not show symptoms while at work.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday that the state health lab will now test health care workers and first responders who have symptoms and have had close contact with a suspected coronavirus patient. The lab results are typically available within a day, while commercial lab results can take a week or more, the state said.• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• Read the list of canceled sports events.• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

The staff member did not have symptoms when they were working, according to a spokeswoman for Mercy.